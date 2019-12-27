Global  

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift North Yet Another Accessory From Michael Jackson's Closet

E! Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Do you remember the time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave North West a jacket from Michael Jackson's closet? Well, the couple just one-upped their own gift! On Friday, the Keeping...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old

Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old 00:32

 Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought Michael Jackson's velvet jacket to give to their 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas. "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said in her Instagram story on Tuesday...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' $5.7m home for sale [Video]Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' $5.7m home for sale

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' former marital home in Beverly Hills is up for sale for $5.7 million.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing [Video]Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing

Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she keeps every single outfit she has worn, attaching a picture of when she wore it with it. One..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North West flashes ten thousand dollars Hermes Birkin bag

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has demonstrated that life as a part of the West family is different.
Sify Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Kim Kardashian Slams Claim She Bought North West John F. Kennedy's Bloody Shirt

This is where Kim Kardashian draws the line. In case you haven't been keeping up, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to go big or go home for the...
E! Online

