Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift North Yet Another Accessory From Michael Jackson's Closet

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has demonstrated that life as a part of the West family is different.

Kim Kardashian Slams Claim She Bought North West John F. Kennedy's Bloody Shirt This is where Kim Kardashian draws the line. In case you haven't been keeping up, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to go big or go home for the...

E! Online 5 days ago



