Robert Pattinson Reveals His X-Rated Career Plan if 'The Batman' Doesn't Meet Expectations

Robert Pattison has a back-up plan! The 33-year-old Twilight star opened up about his career in an interview with The Guardian. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson During the interview, he spoke of his upcoming role in The Batman. “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why…I just really wanted [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures Dans cet extrait du film The Lighthouse, Thomas (Willem Dafoe) pousse Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) à.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:50Published 1 day ago Robert Pattinson retched in puddles before 'The Lighthouse' scenes Robert Pattinson has confessed that he drank mud from puddles before filming scenes for The Lighthouse so he would retch and discover his acting chops. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:45Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Robert Pattinson Admits He Doesn't Think He Knows How to Act Robert Pattinson is getting candid about his acting career. The 33-year-old actor, who has been acting for over 15 years, says he still doesn’t think he knows...

Just Jared 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this