Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans

E! Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Billie Eilish is in mourning after two close fans passed away back to back. As seen on Instagram Stories, the Grammy nominee paid tribute to Kira Stanley and Skylar Davies who recently...
Alicia Keys Discusses Receiving the Impact Award, Possibly Collaborating With Billie Eilish & Her Work With She is the Music | W [Video]Alicia Keys Discusses Receiving the Impact Award, Possibly Collaborating With Billie Eilish & Her Work With She is the Music | W

On the red carpet at Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music event, Alicia Keys spoke with Chelsea Briggs and Lele Pons about receiving the Impact Award, if fans can ever expect a collaboration from her with..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:46Published

Drake labeled ‘creepy’ by fans for frequently texting Billie Eilish [Video]Drake labeled ‘creepy’ by fans for frequently texting Billie Eilish

In a recent interview with ‘Vanity Fair,’ 17-year-old Billie Eilish revealed that she frequently texts Drake Billie Eilish, to ‘Vanity Fair’

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:21Published


Tweets about this

mcclainbrad

Bradley McClain RT @enews: Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans https://t.co/s96VrnHFBY 2 minutes ago

DailyMailAU

Daily Mail Australia RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'My heart is shattered': Billie Eilish pours her heart out after Australian superfan and student, 19, dies https://t.co… 17 minutes ago

fantasysite

Fantasy Art | The Gifts Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans https://t.co/28Sr3N5jWW https://t.co/XcktkYWh6g 25 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity 'My heart is shattered': Billie Eilish pours her heart out after Australian superfan and student, 19, dies https://t.co/gprCB7I3Fr 32 minutes ago

