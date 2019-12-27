Global  

Ryan Reynolds Announces DEADPOOL 3 Is Officially Happening + The Internet Can’t Wait

Friday, 27 December 2019
Ryan Reynolds Announces DEADPOOL 3 Is Officially Happening + The Internet Can’t WaitHollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds just gave everyone something to get extra excited about as 2019 begins to fade away. The popular actor has announced plans to release another Deadpool movie. This week, Reynolds broke the massive news to fans during a televised interview and said the project is still in the early stages. “Yeah we’re […]

The post Ryan Reynolds Announces DEADPOOL 3 Is Officially Happening + The Internet Can’t Wait appeared first on .
News video: Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3 01:00

 Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

