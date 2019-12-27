Global  

Jane Fonda Isn't Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest

E! Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Hollywood is getting handcuffed in the name of climate justice. In November, Jane Fonda announced her commitment to focusing on climate change by moving to Washington, D.C. and founding...
Recent related videos from verified sources

10-Year-Old Leads Climate Change Fight in Colombia [Video]10-Year-Old Leads Climate Change Fight in Colombia

A 10-year-old boy is leading climate change fight in Colombia.Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:26Published

How climate change affects your mental health | Britt Wray [Video]How climate change affects your mental health | Britt Wray

"For all that's ever been said about climate change, we haven't heard nearly enough about the psychological impacts of living in a warming world," says science writer Britt Wray. In this quick talk,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 07:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lily Tomlin Is Latest Celebrity Arrested at Jane Fonda's Weekly Protest

Before taken into police custody, the 'Will and Grace' actress urges people to stop cutting down trees for Christmas during her speech at the climate change...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

Jane Fonda Arrested for Fifth Time on Eve of Her Birthday

The 'Monster-in-Law' actress is taken into police custody during her latest weekly protest Fire Drill Fridays, marking the fifth time she's arrested in the...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Jane Fonda Isn’t Alone: Every Star Arrested in Climate Change Protest https://t.co/YzIzFfQvlD https://t.co/OftxonuNIN 4 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Jane Fonda Isn’t Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest https://t.co/xi6F6MbilZ 4 hours ago

haveuheard1

haveuheard1 Jane Fonda Isnt Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest https://t.co/DF59ZQccGP https://t.co/9yjNBZ8p1d 1 week ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Jane Fonda Isn't Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest Hollywood is getting handcuffed in the na… https://t.co/BQjL05p3LC 1 week ago

HinaKha36658253

Hina Khan Jane Fonda Isn’t Alone: Every Star Arrested in Climate Change Protest https://t.co/zKicGNrEf0 https://t.co/9yVKMM8L3C 1 week ago

thedextazlab

🗣️ Jane Fonda Isn't Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest https://t.co/IFurcnlJJA 1 week ago

