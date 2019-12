Zachary Levi Joins the Cast of Upcoming Drama 'Prisoner 760' Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Zachary Levi is taking on a new role. The Shazam! star will join co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley in the upcoming drama Prisoner 760, a true-life legal drama, THR reported on Friday (December 27). The Kevin Macdonald-directed movie is being shot in South Africa, and is described as “a fight [...] 👓 View full article

