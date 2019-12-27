Nerdcore Movement Mando faces off with Moff Gideon to save baby Yoda from falling into Imperial hands in #TheMandalorian season 1 fin… https://t.co/HMbumCwbMs 3 minutes ago

Hello News The Mandalorian recap: Chapter 8 ‘Redemption’ https://t.co/UScjrcGgyg #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 45 minutes ago

Nerds on Earth Many questions are answered and new mysteries are teased in the season finale of #TheMandalorian! Catch our recap a… https://t.co/5STolLSSB5 56 minutes ago

Bikini Tops The Mandalorian recap: Chapter 8 'Redemption' https://t.co/K6usjUY5q5 https://t.co/VGW7lQl1Im https://t.co/v4mXCKM0ff 1 hour ago

Nick Nafpliotis @themandalorian Another great episode that also totally sticks the landing for Season 1! https://t.co/8t2kAZE3VD 2 hours ago

Abram (Origami Goblin) RT @NerdsonEarth: The season finale of #TheMandalorian is here, and, boy, does it end with a BANG! Here's our recap and review: https://t.… 3 hours ago