Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Dead at 26

E! Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Canadian singer Kelly Fraser has died. She was 26. The Winnipeg Free Press reported the Inuit singer-songwriter's death on Thursday. The cause was not revealed. Fraser, who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kaakhtar

Kamran Akhtar Inuit-Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26 https://t.co/Odcpj3wAZo 4 minutes ago

TylertBurrows

Tyler Burrows Inuit-Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26 https://t.co/RvUCIjpJaJ 7 minutes ago

Judith_FeyJude

Judith Shields (she/her/hers) Inuit-Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26 https://t.co/OVVCeYrtMy 11 minutes ago

indiaforums

India Forums Canadian singer #KellyFraser dead at 26! #RIPKellyFraser https://t.co/EVcX4AaTX5 11 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/oW7hpuyQpv Canadian singer Kelly Fraser has died. She was 26. The Winnipeg Free Press reported the Inu… https://t.co/EGq26iZiXI 15 minutes ago

TerryRitchie1

Terry Ritchie Inuit-Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26 https://t.co/hvtQDJC4Hq 15 minutes ago

CengNews

Cengnews.com Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Passed Away at 26 Ceng News - #KellyFraser #TheWinnipegFreePress -… https://t.co/wggUydBxXc 15 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Dead at 26 https://t.co/ue0HI7U7lo https://t.co/NhzlFsHWJi 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.