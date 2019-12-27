Global  

George Michael's Sister Found Dead Exactly 3 Years After He Died on Same Day

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melanie Panayiotou, a hairdresser, was found lifeless by a family member on Christmas Day in London on the third anniversary of her famous brother's death.
News video: George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas

George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas 00:30

 On Christmas Day, George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home.

George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death [Video]George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death. Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, Dec. 25. She was 55. Lawyer John Reid confirmed Panayiotou's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death [Video]George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on Christmas Day, exactly three years since tragic death of her brother

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death, police said. The hairdresser was found at her...
PinkNews Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV NewsBBC NewsFOXNews.comTelegraph.co.ukDaily RecordThe AgeReutersCBC.caSeattle Times

'It felt like losing a brother...' - North Staffordshire George Michael tribute act recalls heartbreaking moment his pop idol died on Christmas Day

'It felt like losing a brother...' - North Staffordshire George Michael tribute act recalls heartbreaking moment his pop idol died on Christmas DayPete Valentine looks back at the death of his hero on Christmas Day three years ago
Leek Post and Times


