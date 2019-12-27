George Michael's Sister Found Dead Exactly 3 Years After He Died on Same Day

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death, police said. The hairdresser was found at her...

'It felt like losing a brother...' - North Staffordshire George Michael tribute act recalls heartbreaking moment his pop idol died on Christmas Day Pete Valentine looks back at the death of his hero on Christmas Day three years ago

Leek Post and Times 3 days ago



