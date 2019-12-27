Global  

All That's Aria Brooks Had an Unbelievable Moment With Cynthia Erivo On 'Harriet' Set

Just Jared Jr Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
All That's Aria Brooks Had an Unbelievable Moment With Cynthia Erivo On 'Harriet' SetAria Brooks is a star on the rise and you can currently catch her in THREE projects! The young actress can currently be seen in the episode “Cracker Jack” of Dolly Parton’s Hearstrings, now streaming on Netflix. She can also be seen as the newest cast member on All That when it returns to Nickelodeon [...]
