Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame” in the 1960s and Broadway’s first musical featuring gay lovers, “La Cage aux Folles,” in the 1980s, died Thursday at a hospital in Miami. He was 88. His death was confirmed by Jane Dorian, his goddaughter. Herman wrote music […]
