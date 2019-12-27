Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame” in the 1960s and Broadway’s first musical featuring gay lovers, “La Cage aux Folles,” in the 1980s, died Thursday at a hospital in Miami. He was 88. His death was confirmed by Jane Dorian, his goddaughter. Herman wrote music […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88 CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:15Published 16 hours ago Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88 We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies at 88 Broadway composer Jerry Herman died on Thursday at the age of 88. Herman wrote cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for shows including "Mame," "Hello,...

CBS News 40 minutes ago



‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88 Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this