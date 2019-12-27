Global  

Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame” in the 1960s and Broadway’s first musical featuring gay lovers, “La Cage aux Folles,” in the 1980s, died Thursday at a hospital in Miami. He was 88. His death was confirmed by Jane Dorian, his goddaughter. Herman wrote music […]
'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively. He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast...

CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88.

We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

