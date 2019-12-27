Global  

New Year Honours 2020: Famous names on the list

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A picture-focused round-up of some of the famous names on the 2020 New Year Honours list including.....
News video: Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list

Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list 03:33

 England cricketers, a 13-year-old and music legends feature on the New Year Honours list which sees 1,097 people receive an award.

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England [Video]Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? [Video]New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list...

New Year Honours list sees household names Olivia Newton-John and Snow Patrol singer honoured

Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes, Gabby Logan and politician Iain Duncan Smith are among those honoured in the 2019 New Year Honours list
Wales Online

Grease star among the big names from showbiz, sport and politics recognised

Household names from the worlds of showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBishops Stortford Observer

