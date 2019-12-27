Global  

Kate Middleton Met Babies and Midwives While Volunteering in Hospital Maternity Ward

E! Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Kate Middleton has penned a touching letter to midwives after observing their work with mothers and babies in a U.K. hospital before the holidays. In November, it was reported that the...
