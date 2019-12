Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 42 minutes ago )

Jenna Dewan got the best gift for the holidays! The 39-year-old pregnant actress was spotted running some errands on Friday afternoon (December 27) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan Jenna could be seen showing off her growing baby bump while heading to her car with a fresh juice. Earlier [...] 👓 View full article