Justin Bieber Wants Tim Hortons to Change Their Coffee Cup Lids

Friday, 27 December 2019
Justin Bieber is using his star power and large following to try and get coffee chain Tim Hortons to change their coffee cup lids. The company recently started using a new type of lid and Justin is not a fan. He started a poll on Instagram and asked his fans, “Who’s Canadian and misses these [...]
News video: Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020

Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020 00:24

 Pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020.

Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour [Video]Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour

Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased..

Justin Bieber Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh This Summer [Video]Justin Bieber Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh This Summer

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber rips into Tim Hortons new lids

Staying true to his Canadian roots, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to express his ‘outrage’ about the new Tim Hortons lids, going so far as to post a poll...
CTV News

Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo to leave next year

Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Friday Alex Macedo, the president of coffee and breakfast chain Tim Hortons, will be stepping down after two years in...
Reuters

dead____bitch

Gabriela RT @JustJared: Justin Bieber wants Tim Hortons to change their lids... and the company responded to his request! https://t.co/jleHGClIqZ 48 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Justin Bieber wants Tim Hortons to change their lids... and the company responded to his request! https://t.co/jleHGClIqZ 52 minutes ago

