Andrew Dunbar, best known as a frequent extra on Game of Thrones, died suddenly on Christmas Eve. The actor passed away on Tuesday (December 24) at his home in East Belfast, Ireland. Andrew was a double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy and he was also in many scenes as an extra. Andy McClay, who [...]