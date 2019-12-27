Global  

Elton John & Olivia Newton-John Receive 2020 New Year Honours

Billboard.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Elton John & Olivia Newton-John Receive 2020 New Year Honours  Sir Elton John and Dame Olivia Newton-John are among several stars to receive the New Year Honours for 2020, which were announced...
News video: Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list

Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list 03:33

 England cricketers, a 13-year-old and music legends feature on the New Year Honours list which sees 1,097 people receive an award.

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England [Video]Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? [Video]New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list...

Elton John, Olivia Newton-John on UK New Year Honours list

London, Dec 28 (IANS) "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John, who received a damehood for "services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment", was named among...
British authorities accidentally publish addresses of honours recipients

The home addresses of more than 1000 people who received New Year honours were revealed, including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.
fu_cco

ﾌｧ-子 RT @GettyVIP: Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honours List in… 7 minutes ago

GettyVIP

Getty Images Entertainment Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honou… https://t.co/eKOYgU5BpQ 10 minutes ago

missiemadison

madison ✨ RT @RollingStone: Elton John, Olivia Newton-John and Queen drummer Roger Taylor were among those recognized by Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s… 36 minutes ago

KateRickey5

Kate Rickey RT @YahooEnt: Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, Steve McQueen, Sam Mendes, more receive new U.K. honors https://t.co/WaqswtNLji https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, Steve McQueen, Sam Mendes, more receive new U.K. honors https://t.co/WaqswtNLji https://t.co/IBtsI3pLID 1 hour ago

collsexymusic4u

Collsexymusic4u RT @billboard: Oops https://t.co/mGQLLw47bD 3 hours ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @valsadie: Top @Valsadie Theatres and Plays story: Elton John, Floella Benjamin, Sam Mendes, Olivia Newton-John and more make the New Ye… 3 hours ago

valsadie

Valerie Hawkins Top @Valsadie Theatres and Plays story: Elton John, Floella Benjamin, Sam Mendes, Olivia Newton-John and more make… https://t.co/sg3Md6HFDd 3 hours ago

