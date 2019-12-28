Global  

Tina Turner mural defaced with red swastika at North Carolina record store

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Tina Turner mural defaced with red swastika at North Carolina record storeEmployees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.
Cops Called After Tina Turner Mural Was Defaced in North Carolina

A spray-paint artwork in honor of the legendary songstress in North Carolina based on her character in the movie 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' has been ruined.
AceShowbiz

Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika. The Citizen Times...
Seattle Times

