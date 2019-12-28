Director Sam Mendes To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Sam Mendes just received a high honor from Queen Elizabeth! The 1917 director, who is receiving much Oscar buzz, was awarded a knighthood for "services to drama" in the annual New Year's Honors List. Sam was recognized alongside fellow director Steve McQueen and actress Olivia Newton-John. Olivia was given a damehood for her services to



