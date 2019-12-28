Global  

Director Sam Mendes To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sam Mendes just received a high honor from Queen Elizabeth! The 1917 director, who is receiving much Oscar buzz, was awarded a knighthood for “services to drama” in the annual New Year’s Honors List. Sam was recognized alongside fellow director Steve McQueen and actress Olivia Newton-John. Olivia was given a damehood for her services to [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: The True Story Behind 1917

The True Story Behind 1917 07:01

 This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it. “1917” is a World War I epic that centers on two British soldiers, Lance Corporals Blake and...

