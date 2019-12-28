Global  

Jason Sudeikis Makes Surprise Cameo on 'The Mandalorian' & Punches [SPOILER]

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The season finale of The Mandalorian just premiered on Disney+ and the episode features cameo appearances from two celebs – Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. This post will contain spoilers, so beware of reading anything further if you don’t want to know what happened yet! Jason and Adam pop up in the episode as Stormtroopers. [...]
