Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' is in the Works

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Deadpool 3 is currently in development! The news was shared by Ryan Reynolds, who also confirmed the film will be developed by Marvel Studios. “We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy,” Ryan said during an [...]
News video: Deadpool 3 is in the works

Deadpool 3 is in the works 00:56

 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that 'Deadpool 3' is already in development.

Ryan Reynolds confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ in the works at Marvel Studios: ‘It’s kind of crazy’

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a new “Deadpool” flick is in the works at its new home, Marvel Studios.
'Deadpool 3' is in the works, says Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says "Deadpool 3" will now be in production at Marvel Studios, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox this year.
