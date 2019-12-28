Global  

Anna Kendrick Finally Responds to Hockey Player Anthony Beauvillier's Flirty Tweet

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Anna Kendrick has finally responded to the viral tweet sent out by New York Islanders hockey player Anthony Beauvillier! The 22-year-old hockey star decided to shoot his shot at Anna, 34, on Christmas Day by simply tweeting, “Hi @AnnaKendrick47.” Anthony‘s fans decided to back him up by tweeting out tons of (made up) praise for [...]
