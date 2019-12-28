Global  

'Dare Me' Star Willa Fitzgerald Went to Cheer Camp Before Shooting the Pilot!

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Willa Fitzgerald stars in the new cheerleading series Dare Me as a cheerleading coach, but she didn’t have a background in the sport before signing on for the project. The 28-year-old actress was joined by series creator Megan Abbott, who also wrote the novel on which the series is based, for an interview on The [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Dare Me Trailer - Willa Fitzgerald series [Video]Dare Me Trailer - Willa Fitzgerald series

Dare Me (USA Network) Trailer #2 HD - Willa Fitzgerald series Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town. Peering..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

