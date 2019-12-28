Global  

Sara Gilbert & Linda Perry Split After Over 5 Years of Marriage

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sara Gilbert and wife Linda Perry have split after 5 years of marriage. The 44-year-old actress and 54-year-old musician filed paperwork for a legal separation on Friday (December 27) in Los Angeles. Sara listed the separation date as August 13th and requested no spousal support be awarded to either Linda or herself, according to TMZ. [...]
News video: Celebrity splits of 2019

 2019 has seen some famous couples kiss goodbye to their relationships. Here are some of the most shocking splits of this year. First up, Jessie J and Channing Tatum. Rumours of the pair's romance sparked last September and the singer and actor split after a year of dating. Next we have Miley Cyrus...

