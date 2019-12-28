Sara Gilbert & Linda Perry Split After Over 5 Years of Marriage

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Sara Gilbert and wife Linda Perry have split after 5 years of marriage. The 44-year-old actress and 54-year-old musician filed paperwork for a legal separation on Friday (December 27) in Los Angeles. Sara listed the separation date as August 13th and requested no spousal support be awarded to either Linda or herself, according to TMZ.


