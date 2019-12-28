Global  

Kaia Gerber's Parents Are Reportedly Worried About Pete Davidson

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are reportedly worried about their daughter Kaia Gerber‘s boyfriend Pete Davidson. The married couple was spotted outside of Kaia‘s apartment having a tense conversation on Friday afternoon (December 27) in New York City. A bystander told DailyMail.com that Rande was overheard talking about someone upstairs in the apartment who had [...]
