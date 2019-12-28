Roger Taylor Joins Olivia Newton-John and Sam Mendes in Queen's New Years Honors List
Saturday, 28 December 2019 (
5 hours ago)
The Queen drummer has scored an OBE medal for his services to music, whereas Elton John and 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight have also made it into the list.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
3 hours ago < > Embed
Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the... Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32
Recent related videos from verified sources
New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?
Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 8 hours ago
The True Story Behind 1917
This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it...
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:01 Published 1 day ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this