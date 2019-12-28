Global  

Sorry Salman Khan, Delhi showers love on 'Good Newwz' over 'Dabangg 3'

DNA Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Despite CAA protests still going on in Delhi NCR, Good Newwz has managed to fare better than Dabangg 3
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

Dabangg 3 box office collection day 1 early estimates: Salman Khan's masala entertainer takes a good opening

Dabangg 3 has enjoyed a good first day at the box office. Though the collections aren't of Salman Khan's level as it got majorly affected due to CAA protests...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Dabangg 3 had a good first week at BO

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar's ‘Dabangg 3’ may not have shattered records, but it did register a good first week at the box office.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

