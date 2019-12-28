Global  

Chinese Man Charged With Photographing Navy Base In Florida Keys

cbs4.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Authorities say a Chinese national was arrested for taking photos at a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys.
Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man was arrested Thursday while taking photos at a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Witnesses spotted...
Tweets about this

