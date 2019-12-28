Lily Allen & David Harbour Spark Engagement Rumors

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Lily Allen and David Harbour are sparking engagement rumors! The cute couple have been inseparable since they were first linked to each other back in early August. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Allen Now, Lily has been sporting a diamond on her ring finger, leading fans to wonder whether they are getting [...] Lily Allen and David Harbour are sparking engagement rumors! The cute couple have been inseparable since they were first linked to each other back in early August. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Allen Now, Lily has been sporting a diamond on her ring finger, leading fans to wonder whether they are getting [...] 👓 View full article

