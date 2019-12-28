Henry Cavill Escapes the Public Eye in an Unexpected Way Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Henry Cavill spends his free time in a unexpected way! The 36-year-old actor recently explained that in order to escape the public eye, he likes coming home for some solo gaming. “Every time I step out my front door, I’m hyper aware. Even if I’m not looking terrible, you still realise there are people taking [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this rina RT @JustJared: Henry Cavill spends his free time in a unexpected way! https://t.co/O4BcfVtgX5 10 minutes ago Norbert Müller Henry Cavill Escapes the Public Eye in an Unexpected Way: Henry Cavill spends his free time in a unexpected way! Th… https://t.co/HyjEq1AKhs 55 minutes ago JustJared.com Henry Cavill spends his free time in a unexpected way! https://t.co/O4BcfVtgX5 59 minutes ago