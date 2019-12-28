Global  

Canadian Restaurant Owner Explains Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Denied a Reservation

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently celebrating the holidays in Canada this year and they were denied a reservation at a local restaurant. The royal couple tried to book a dinner reservation at Deep Cover Chalet in North Saanich, but they were turned down after the restaurant owner met with the couple’s security guards. [...]
A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card [Video]A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card

Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar has accused British tabloid the Daily Mail of Photoshopping a Christmas card. For the card, Gavankar took a sweet snapshot of Markle, her husband Prince Harry..

Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie Release Christmas Card [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie Release Christmas Card

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are sending their holiday wishes to the world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snubbed by locals in Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snubbed by locals in CanadaThe owner of the restaurant where they were going to eat in Vancouver Island was having none of it
West Briton

Canadian restaurant rejects Meghan and Harry

Canadian restaurant rejects Meghan and HarryA Canadian restaurant has admitted to turning away Prince Harry and Meghan who needed somewhere to eat for Christmas. After refusing to spend Christmas with the...
New Zealand Herald

