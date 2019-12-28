Global  

Sue Lyon Dead - Star of Stanley Kubrick's 'Lolita' Dies at 78

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sue Lyon, the star of Lolita, has sadly passed away. The 78-year-old actress’ death was confirmed by friend Phil Syracopoulos, who told the NY Times that she had been in “declining health.” Sue was just 14-year-old and only had two acting credits to her name when she beat out 800 other actresses for the lead [...]
Sue Lyon, Star of ‘Lolita,’ Is Dead at 73

She was 14 when she was cast in the title role of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film of the Nabokov novel. It remained her best-known credit.
NYTimes.com


DarthSpader747

DarthSpader RT @THR: Lyon was a model with two acting credits to her name when she beat out a reported 800 other actors for the part of Dolores Haze ht… 2 minutes ago

pamdwriter

Pam RT @LightfootInHwd: Sue Lyon Dead: Teenage Star of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Lolita’ Was 73 https://t.co/N6WQC0gweb https://t.co/m9biWDKYX5 6 minutes ago

LightfootInHwd

Tommy Garrett Sue Lyon Dead: Teenage Star of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Lolita’ Was 73 https://t.co/N6WQC0gweb https://t.co/m9biWDKYX5 6 minutes ago

Highlighthwd

Highlighthwd Sue Lyon Dead: Teenage Star of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Lolita’ Was 73 https://t.co/AE76wcUyes https://t.co/ZbuBHlWPbR 6 minutes ago

sora_02

sora_02 RT @tcm: Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Sue Lyon. @THR remembers her here: https://t.co/l6ZIhPDqKv 10 minutes ago

wcfields

wcfields RT @dialmformovies: "Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins" RIP Sue Lyons, the title star of Kubrick's controversial 1962 film. Two y… 11 minutes ago

SexyVixen75_

💙❤SexyVixen75🇺🇸 RT @JustJared: Sue Lyon, the star of Lolita, has sadly passed away. https://t.co/Q7zABMU76S 23 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Sue Lyon Dead - Star of Stanley Kubrick's 'Lolita' Dies at 78 https://t.co/xHtuhD1qg3 #Gossip 27 minutes ago

