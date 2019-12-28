Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax 50 + Jackboys Hit Junk Yard For New GANG GANG Video

SOHH Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Watch: Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax 50 + Jackboys Hit Junk Yard For New GANG GANG VideoHouston rapper Travis Scott isn’t wasting any time fresh off dropping his new Jackboys compilation album to the masses. The hip-hop heavyweight has now treated fans to the project’s “Gang Gang” music video. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax 50 + Jackboys Hit Junk Yard For New GANG GANG Video appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas 01:10

 CALABASAS, CA – Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi received a life-sized playhouse for Christmas this year. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’ [Video]Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’. Jenner recently took to social media to give a shoutout to her ex, Travis Scott, and promote his latest project,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February [Video]605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February

We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album....
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredSifyBillboard.com

Travis Scott Seemingly Addresses Kylie Jenner Split in New Song "Gatti"

Did Travis Scott just reference his breakup with Kylie Jenner? That's what fans seem to think after listening to the Grammy nominee's new song "Gatti" with Pop...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.