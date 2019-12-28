Watch: Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax 50 + Jackboys Hit Junk Yard For New GANG GANG Video

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Houston rapper Travis Scott isn’t wasting any time fresh off dropping his new Jackboys compilation album to the masses. The hip-hop heavyweight has now treated fans to the project’s “Gang Gang” music video. Watch and comment below!



