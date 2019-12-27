Global  

How do you solve a problem like Dracula?

Friday, 27 December 2019
From Bela ​Lugosi to Buffy and Twilight to Hammer, by way of 1970s sexploitation and the German avant-garde, the vampire myth has been filmed in countless different ways. Can Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss find a fresh angle, asks Gerard Gilbert
