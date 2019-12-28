Global  

‘Good Newwz’ box-office collection Day 1

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
According to the report in BoxofficeIndia.com, the romantic-comedy film collected Rs 17.50 crore nett at the box-office on its first day on Friday.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Good Newwz box office collection Day 1: Akshay and Kareena starrer to earn big bucks


Indian Express

'Good Newwz' Box Office Report Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film fails to earn Rs 18 crore

With the opening numbers, Good Newwz has become the 11th highest first day Box Office of 2019
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

shubham12649

Shubham singh RT @BlogDrive: #GoodNewwz 2nd Day Report (Till 3 Pm). Key Highlights: 1. Average Occupancy is growth 30% till Now. 2. Film is All set to cr… 4 minutes ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @ieEntertainment: #GoodNewwz started off its box office journey with good numbers. @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara @diljit… 21 minutes ago

moviesgupchup

MOVIESGUPCHUP good newwz box office collection day 2 https://t.co/xlgLPPH2HY https://t.co/WK3fRYaL7w 25 minutes ago

BOCIndia

Box Office Collection #GoodNewwz takes a solid start! Fri ₹17.56cr Nett #BOCIndia [3100+ Screens] https://t.co/1fCMAx1Q0v https://t.co/qa8g4IjsQK 26 minutes ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @addatoday: #GoodNewwz Saturday (2nd Day) Box Office Opening Update for Morning Shows. Better Start! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @di… 27 minutes ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @Spotboye: Seems like the sperm mix-up by the ‘Batras' is loved by one and all! 😍 Here are the figures for Day 1 at the box office! 🔥 #… 27 minutes ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @BlogDrive: #GoodNewwz First Day Collection Report. Key Highlights: 1. Off to a Solid Start. 2. Multiplexes are trending extremely well.… 27 minutes ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @bolivud: #GoodNewwz First Day Collection Report. Key Highlights: 1. Off to a Solid Start. 2. Multiplexes are trending extremely well. 3… 27 minutes ago

