Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suri Cruise Is the Spitting Image of Katie Holmes in Rare Selfie With Mom

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
In the black-and-white image the 'Dawson's Creek' alum shares on Instagram, she can be seen cuddling close to her 13-year-old daughter as they both flash a smile to the camera.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes took to her Instagram to share a rare picture with her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Suri Cruise Is the Spitting Image of Katie Holmes in Rare Selfie With Mom https://t.co/5VYbOEjZ50… https://t.co/IDqfNeV1FH 22 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Suri Cruise Is the Spitting Image of Katie Holmes in Rare Selfie With Mom https://t.co/Lv1Cde26dY https://t.co/xnppDMn7LD 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.