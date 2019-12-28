Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donnie Wahlberg Spills on NYE Plans With Jenny McCarthy

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Donnie Wahlberg is spilling on his New Year’s Eve Plans with Jenny McCarthy as she takes the night off from New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosting duties. This year, the couple are spending the holiday outside of Times Square for the first time in their relationship. “It’s amazing. To be able to spend some time together [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.