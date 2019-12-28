Donnie Wahlberg Spills on NYE Plans With Jenny McCarthy Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 32 minutes ago )

Donnie Wahlberg is spilling on his New Year’s Eve Plans with Jenny McCarthy as she takes the night off from New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosting duties. This year, the couple are spending the holiday outside of Times Square for the first time in their relationship. “It’s amazing. To be able to spend some time together [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this