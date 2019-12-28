Hazel Keech, John Abraham and other celebs mourn the demise of actor Kushal Punjabi
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor, known for films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Kaal, committed suicide, and his death shocked everyone in the television and film industry. A number of Bollywood celebs condoled his demise and posted messages on social media expressing their...
Kushal Punjabi was going through a rough patch in his marriage and was depressed because of it. Kushal married his girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day •Sify