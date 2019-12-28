Global  

Hazel Keech, John Abraham and other celebs mourn the demise of actor Kushal Punjabi

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor, known for films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Kaal, committed suicide, and his death shocked everyone in the television and film industry. A number of Bollywood celebs condoled his demise and posted messages on social media expressing their...
News video: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 00:47

 Well known TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

B town celebs pay last respects to veteran actor Shaukat Kaifi [Video]B town celebs pay last respects to veteran actor Shaukat Kaifi

B town celebs pay last respects to veteran actor Shaukat Kaifi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published


Kushal Punjabi suicide: Akshay Kumar talks about depression while John Abraham and Farhan Akhtar express condolences

Kushal Punjabi was an Indian actor who worked for both small and big screen. He has worked in TV shows like CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Yeh...
Bollywood Life

Late actor Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen and kid Kian were expected to land in India on Friday

Kushal Punjabi was going through a rough patch in his marriage and was depressed because of it. Kushal married his girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

