Salman Khan on his birthday celebration: Sohail planned intimate do, it became grand event
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Given his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. The superstar rang in his 54th birthday in the early hours of Friday with a bash at brother Sohail Khan's house.*Sohail Khan*
Only that the "intimate" do saw a bevy of Bollywood stars — including Katrina Kaif, his...
Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54 today.The actor celebrated his birthday on Thursday night with industry friends and family. The "Dabangg" star looked dapper in blue t-shirt, brown jacket and denims.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.
If superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at the display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •Sify
