Salman Khan on his birthday celebration: Sohail planned intimate do, it became grand event

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Salman Khan on his birthday celebration: Sohail planned intimate do, it became grand eventGiven his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. The superstar rang in his 54th birthday in the early hours of Friday with a bash at brother Sohail Khan's house.*Sohail Khan*

Only that the "intimate" do saw a bevy of Bollywood stars — including Katrina Kaif, his...
News video: Katrina, Sonakshi and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

Katrina, Sonakshi and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan Birthday Celebration 01:11

 Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54 today.The actor celebrated his birthday on Thursday night with industry friends and family. The "Dabangg" star looked dapper in blue t-shirt, brown jacket and denims.

UNCUT | Salman Khan Waves His Hand Outside Galaxy Apartment For Fans On His 54th Birthday [Video]UNCUT | Salman Khan Waves His Hand Outside Galaxy Apartment For Fans On His 54th Birthday

UNCUT | Salman Khan Waves His Hand Outside Galaxy Apartment For Fans On His 54th Birthday #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanBirhday #Radhe #Dabangg3

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday [Video]Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.

Not Panvel, Salman Khan to celebrate his birthday at Sohail Khan's Bandra home

Not Panvel, Salman Khan to celebrate his birthday at Sohail Khan's Bandra homeIf it's the last week of December, your safest bet to spot Bollywood stars is at Panvel. After all, every year, Salman Khan throws open the doors of his...
Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans

Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fansIf superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at the display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and...
