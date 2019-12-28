Salman Khan on his birthday celebration: Sohail planned intimate do, it became grand event

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Given his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. The superstar rang in his 54th birthday in the early hours of Friday with a bash at brother Sohail Khan's house.*Sohail Khan*



Only that the "intimate" do saw a bevy of Bollywood stars — including Katrina Kaif, his... Given his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. The superstar rang in his 54th birthday in the early hours of Friday with a bash at brother Sohail Khan's house.*Sohail Khan*Only that the "intimate" do saw a bevy of Bollywood stars — including Katrina Kaif, his 👓 View full article

