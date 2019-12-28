Global  

Ryan Reynolds confirms working on 'Deadpool 3' in new home, Marvel Studios

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds confirmed his working on a new sequel of 'Deadpool' and the new home to the same would be Marvel Studios.
