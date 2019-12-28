Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Noel Gallagher has saved cigarettes for his kids

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 28 (IANS) Musician Noel Gallagher says he has cigarettes saved up for when his children start smoking.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liam Gallagher slams 'Dolly Parton' Noel [Video]Liam Gallagher slams 'Dolly Parton' Noel

Liam Gallagher slams 'Dolly Parton' Noel The singer wishes his brother and former Oasis bandmate had made his work sound like the collaborations he undertook with The Chemical Brothers, rather than the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published

Noel Gallagher will host the 'perfect Christmas' for his wife [Video]Noel Gallagher will host the 'perfect Christmas' for his wife

Noel Gallagher will host the 'perfect Christmas' for his wife He wants to make sure his spouse Sara MacDonald and their kids have the best Christmas ever, even though he's not a huge fan. Speaking to..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.