Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Deadpool 3' is in the works, says Ryan Reynolds

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says "Deadpool 3" will now be in production at Marvel Studios, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3 01:00

 Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Reveals What It Took To Get In Shape For Deadpool 3

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Underground on Netflix - The Real Skywalkers [Video]6 Underground on Netflix - The Real Skywalkers

Check out the official "The Real Skywalkers" featurette for the Netflix movie 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 05:05Published

Ryan Reynolds' daughter has acting dreams [Video]Ryan Reynolds' daughter has acting dreams

Ryan Reynolds' daughter wants to be an actress - and he's "fine" about it, so long as she sticks to amateur dramatics.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ in the works at Marvel Studios: ‘It’s kind of crazy’

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a new “Deadpool” flick is in the works at its new home, Marvel Studios.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredSOHHAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.