Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share teaser of 'Sooryavanshi'

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer action-drama 'Simmba' completed one year on Saturday. On the special occasion, super cops Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which shows Singham (Ajay), Simmba (Ranveer) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay) coming together for the first time.
