Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Broadway composer Jerry Herman died on Thursday at the age of 88. Herman wrote cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for shows including "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles." The creator of 10 Broadway shows, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical.
News video: Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88 00:39

 Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," died Thursday. He was 88. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88 [Video]Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:15Published

Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88 [Video]Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88

We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published


Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies aged 88

The Tony Award-winning composer wrote the music and lyrics for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Au Falles.
BBC News Also reported by •CBC.ca Seattle Times FOXNews.com CBS News PinkNews WorldNews

Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame” in the 1960s and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PinkNews WorldNews

