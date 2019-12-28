Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Broadway composer Jerry Herman died on Thursday at the age of 88. Herman wrote cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for shows including "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles." The creator of 10 Broadway shows, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical.
