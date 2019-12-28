Global  

WATCH: Joe Biden Claps Back at Bernie Sanders’ Claim Trump Will ‘Eat His Lunch’ in General Election

Mediaite Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a quick rejoinder for Bernie Sanders' claim that President Donald Trump will "eat [Biden's] lunch" in the general election.
News video: Biden invites Sanders for 'dessert' at White House

Biden invites Sanders for 'dessert' at White House 00:19

 Former VP Joe Biden responds to Sen. Bernie Sanders comment on election

Recent related videos from verified sources

Countdown to impeachment? [Video]Countdown to impeachment?

Is impeachment of Donald Trump all but inevitable at this point? Larry talks with former GOP Congressmen Bill McCollum, who managed the impeachment of Bill Clinton, and Joe Walsh, who's challenging..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:15Published

New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate [Video]New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate

Politico reports that Joe Biden won the December 2019 Democratic debate. A poll conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO found 23 percent thought Biden performed best in the debate. Sen. Bernie..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden responds to Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet about stuttering: 'It's called empathy'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced swift backlash after she seemed to mock Joe Biden's accentuation of a stutter on Twitter.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteDaily CallerSeattle TimesTMZ.com

Biden, Sanders reject Obama's claim that 'old men' should get out of way of women leaders

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were singled out at the Democrats' debate Thursday night over remarks recently made by President...
FOXNews.com

robinsnewswire

Global News Report WATCH: Joe Biden Claps Back at Bernie Sanders' Claim Trump Will 'Eat His Lunch' in General Election… https://t.co/8Rd0IRh21U 18 minutes ago

MLCzone

On the Left Coast RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Joe Biden Claps Back at Bernie Sanders' Claim Trump Will 'Eat His Lunch' in General Election https://t.co/r9DDu6g93c 49 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher WATCH: Joe Biden Claps Back at Bernie Sanders' Claim Trump Will 'Eat His Lunch' in General Election https://t.co/VHlORcBfiv via @mediaite 58 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a quick rejoinder for Independent Vermont… https://t.co/6wnHNy1qFu 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WATCH: Joe Biden Claps Back at Bernie Sanders' Claim Trump Will 'Eat His Lunch' in General Election https://t.co/r9DDu6g93c 1 hour ago

