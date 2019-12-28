Elton John, Olivia Newton-John on UK New Year Honours list
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () London, Dec 28 (IANS) "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John, who received a damehood for "services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment", was named among more than 1,000 others in the UKs New Year Honours 2020 list.
