Elton John, Olivia Newton-John on UK New Year Honours list

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 28 (IANS) "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John, who received a damehood for "services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment", was named among more than 1,000 others in the UKs New Year Honours 2020 list.
News video: Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32

 Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...

