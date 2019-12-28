Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UK honors recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online: BBC

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The British government accidentally published online the home and work addresses of more than 1,000 New Year's Honors recipients including singer Sir Elton John, the BBC reported on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 1-UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online-BBC

The British government accidentally published online the home and work addresses of more than 1,000 New Year's Honours recipients including singer Sir Elton...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.