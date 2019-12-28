Global  

Shirtless Keith Urban Puts Tattoos on Display at Beach with Nicole Kidman!

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Keith Urban shows off his many tattoos while going shirtless at the beach with wife Nicole Kidman on Friday (December 27) in Sydney, Australia. The married couple have been home for the holidays and spending time in the sun while down under. Nicole and Keith were spotted emerging from the water hand-in-hand before drying off [...]
