Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy welcome baby girl

ContactMusic Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrity babies of 2019 [Video]Celebrity babies of 2019

Celebrity babies of 2019 This year has seen a cluster of celebrities welcome babies, here are some of the top tots born in 2019. First up is the latest addition to the Royal family. Duchess Meghan and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:58Published

New Baby, New Life Welcome Freya! - The Creation Of Us [Video]New Baby, New Life Welcome Freya! - The Creation Of Us

On Friday October 4th, 2019, at 10:13 AM, Christen and Heather welcomed their baby girl into the world. Their 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 20-inch bundle of joy came into their lives and instantly stole their..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Jamie and Rebekah Vardy welcome baby girl - Rebekah Vardy has given birth to a baby girl. The 37-year-old welcomed… https://t.co/04IxOAhXfB 2 hours ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Rebekah and Jamie Vardy welcome their third child https://t.co/IeWBbG34Cb 2 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Jamie and Rebekah Vardy welcome baby girl https://t.co/Mz6FzcHYXq https://t.co/7aKuaGLK0F 3 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Jamie and Rebekah Vardy announce birth of their baby girl https://t.co/1lmpUc1tpP https://t.co/l2cD3ynmsM 4 hours ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Rebekah and Jamie Vardy welcome third child and it’s … a baby girl https://t.co/zHV2hWuwOY https://t.co/cItpLWbGcM 4 hours ago

HumbertoZamoraR

Humberto Zamora Ruiz RT @dailystar: Jamie Vardy is 'over the moon' following birth of baby girl https://t.co/1lmpUc1tpP 4 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Jamie Vardy is 'over the moon' following birth of baby girl https://t.co/1lmpUc1tpP 5 hours ago

BouvierStephen

Stephen Bouvier RT @dailystar: Congratulations to @vardy7 and @RebekahVardy !! 👶🏼 https://t.co/1lmpUc1tpP 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.