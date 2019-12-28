Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Internet Thinks the Wrong Andrew Dunbar Has Died

Just Jared Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Andrew Dunbar, a frequent extra on the hit series Game of Thrones, sadly passed away on Christmas Eve, but the internet keeps using a photo of the wrong Andrew Dunbar while reporting the news. There’s another Andrew Dunbar who is an actor and he was photographed by Getty Images just three and a half weeks [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview [Video]Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

The Duke of York said it was "convenient" to stay at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's property and felt like the "honourable" thing to do at the time. Andrew made the comments during a BBC Newsnight..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?Andrew passed away this week (Picture: HBO) Game Of Thrones alum Andrew Dunbar sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. The extra, who was in his 30s, is said to have...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.